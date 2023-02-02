JUST IN
Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 2456 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission & its international subsidiaries has secured new orders / notification of awards of Rs 2,456 crore.

The details are as follows: h

Residential & commercial buildings construction projects in India of Rs 1,427 crore h

Orders in India and overseas markets in the T&D business of Rs 498 crore h

Railway project in India of Rs 299 crore h

Oil & Gas pipeline project in India of Rs 232 crore

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 13:54 IST

