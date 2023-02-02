JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Barometers trade sideways, IT stocks advance

Fortis Healthcare and its subsidiaries receive ratings action from CRISIL
Business Standard

Ion Exchange bags project worth Rs 726.13 cr

Capital Market 

Ion Exchange (India) has received a Letter of award from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), for the work of Water Treatment Plant including Reverse Osmosis, Demineralization Plant, Condensate Polishing Unit, Zero Liquid Discharge Plant and Operation and Maintenance for two years and Annual Maintenance Charges for five years for their Panipat refinery capacity expansion project (P-25) at Panipat, Haryana, India at a contract value of Rs 726.13 crores plus GST.

The project is to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of Letter of Acceptance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU