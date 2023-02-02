Ion Exchange bags project worth Rs 726.13 cr

Ion Exchange (India) has received a Letter of award from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), for the work of Water Treatment Plant including Reverse Osmosis, Demineralization Plant, Condensate Polishing Unit, Zero Liquid Discharge Plant and Operation and Maintenance for two years and Annual Maintenance Charges for five years for their Panipat refinery capacity expansion project (P-25) at Panipat, Haryana, India at a contract value of Rs 726.13 crores plus GST.

The project is to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of Letter of Acceptance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)