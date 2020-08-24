Mastek Ltd Falls 1.9%

Mastek Ltd has added 51.12% over last one month compared to 4.48% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.31% rise in the SENSEX

Mastek Ltd lost 1.9% today to trade at Rs 714.25. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.58% to quote at 18156.34. The index is up 4.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Birlasoft Ltd decreased 1.82% and Aptech Ltd lost 1.57% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 13.7 % over last one year compared to the 5.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mastek Ltd has added 51.12% over last one month compared to 4.48% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2132 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 42916 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 757.45 on 21 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 170.05 on 27 Mar 2020.

