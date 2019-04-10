Mastek Ltd Falls 2.17%

Ltd has added 7.63% over last one month compared to 4.59% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector and 4.94% rise in the SENSEX

Ltd lost 2.17% today to trade at Rs 454.1. The S&P BSE IT Sector is down 0.25% to quote at 15711.52. The is up 4.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 1.36% and lost 1.29% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 29.2 % over last one year compared to the 14.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ltd has added 7.63% over last one month compared to 4.59% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.94% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1536 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18397 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 643.9 on 10 Sep 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 365.2 on 27 Feb 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)