Country Condos Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Amin Tannery Ltd, Jiya Eco-Products Ltd, Mangalam Timber Products Ltd and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 April 2019.
Country Condos Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 2.16 at 13:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13054 shares in the past one month.
Amin Tannery Ltd tumbled 9.38% to Rs 1.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8919 shares in the past one month.
Jiya Eco-Products Ltd lost 8.54% to Rs 57.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.02 lakh shares in the past one month.
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd slipped 8.19% to Rs 15.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4613 shares in the past one month.
Usha Martin Ltd fell 7.87% to Rs 37.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.33 lakh shares in the past one month.
