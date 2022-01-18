Mastek opens new office in Romania

Mastek has announced the opening of its new office in București, Romania under the name of Evolutionary Systems B. V. Amsterdam - Sucursala București.
Mastek's move to this new location will support the organization's efforts to ensure success for its clients, employees, and society as a whole.
With more than 30 universities and IT talent pool in excess of 0.17 million, the Romania center will play a significant role in expanding Mastek's strategic growth plans in Continental Europe markets.. The new office location will also serve as a hub for our Oracle business' nearshore and offshore developments in the EMEA regions.
Mastek's new office located at the Impact Hub Equilibrium Building, Floor 1&2, Strada Gara Hertr Nr. 2, București 020334, Romania, is all set to offer complete new-age technological support and cloud expertise to European clients citing growth in the digital domain. Romanian universities are also known for collaborating with various IT industries. Mastek further has plans to recruit skilled talent into their new office including cloud experts, business analysts, & digital consultants.
