EaseMyTrip forms exclusive partnership with Flybig

EaseMyTrip has announced an exclusive partnership with Flybig, India's newest regional airline. Through this partnership, Flybig's airline tickets will be exclusively sold by EaseMyTrip.

The partnership marks the first time that a Scheduled Commuter Airline (SCA) is exclusively partnering with an online travel platform, for flight bookings, making EaseMyTrip India's first online travel company become a general sales agent (GSA) for a domestic airline. All the bookings of Flybig by any other online travel portals will also go through and be processed by EaseMyTrip.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)