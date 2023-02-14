Mawana Sugars consolidated net profit declines 65.04% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 1.18% to Rs 481.84 croreNet profit of Mawana Sugars declined 65.04% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.18% to Rs 481.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 487.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales481.84487.59 -1 OPM %4.046.84 -PBDT16.2231.07 -48 PBT7.1220.61 -65 NP5.3115.19 -65
