Mawana Sugars consolidated net profit declines 65.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Mawana Sugars declined 65.04% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.18% to Rs 481.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 487.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.481.84487.594.046.8416.2231.077.1220.615.3115.19

