Spencer's Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 47.60 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.51% to Rs 563.27 croreNet Loss of Spencer's Retail reported to Rs 47.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 563.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 544.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales563.27544.18 4 OPM %-0.342.05 -PBDT-22.008.42 PL PBT-47.60-17.05 -179 NP-47.60-17.05 -179
