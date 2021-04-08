Hester to produce and commercialize Classical Swine Fever Vaccine and Sheep Pox Vaccine

Hester Biosciences has signed two agreements with ICAR-IVRI (Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Indian Veterinary Research Institute), for acquiring technologies for the production and commercialization of the following vaccines:

1. Classical Swine Fever Vaccine 2.

Sheep Pox Vaccine

These vaccines are the first that have been developed within the country by using locally isolated strains, a step towards making India self-sufficient, Atmanirbhar, for the country's requirement of Classical Swine Fever Vaccine and Sheep Pox Vaccine.

The agreements were signed on 26 March 2021, followed with a virtual ceremony that took place on 7 April 2021. The technologies were developed by ICAR-IVRI and the commercialization of the technologies was facilitated by Agrinnovate India, a company owned by Department of Agricultural, Research & Education (DARE), Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India.

Both the vaccines have been extensively tested by IVRI for safety and potency and have been found to provide 100% protection.

Hester has targeted to launch both the vaccines commercially in approximately 8 months.

