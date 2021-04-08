Aurobindo Pharma receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

-
ALSO READ
Volumes jump at APL Apollo Tubes Ltd counter
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session
Sensex spurts 1100 pts, Nifty climbs over 2% as banks rally; RIL jumps 4.5%
Apollo Tricoat hits record higher after board OKs merger with APL Apollo
Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic hypotension drug
-
Aurobindo Pharma announced that it received the approval of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad bench vide order dated 30 March 2021 for the modified scheme of amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries of Aurobindo Pharma viz., APL Healthcare and APL Research Centre and Aurozymes and Curepro Parenterals and Hyacinths Pharma and Silicon Life Sciences with Aurobindo Pharma.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU