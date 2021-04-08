Minda Corporation partners with Israel based Ride Vision

-
Minda Corporation announced its partnership with Israel-based Ride Vision, a leading ADAS (rider assistance systems) solutions company, to bring its range of Artificial Intelligence-enabled Collision Avoidance Technology (CAT) products for the Indian two-wheeler market for making the Indian road more safer.
The product offers multiple features including Forward Collision Alert, Distance Keeping Alert, Blind Spot Alert, Dangerous Overtake Alert, Auto Video Recording, etc which helps the rider to react in real-time to critical threats and avoid accident and injury while on the road.
