Max Healthcare Institute allots 27.83 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Max Healthcare Institute has allotted 27,83,288 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to 42 eligible grantees on exercise of the options granted to them pursuant to the MHIL ESOP-2020.

In view of the above, the issued and paid up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 965,94,50,060 consisting 96,59,45,006 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to Rs 968,72,82,940 consisting 96,87,28,294 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)