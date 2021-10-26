Infosys partners with Posten Norge

To establish best-in-class IT Service Desk and implement new age software delivery methods

Infosys announced that it has been selected by Posten Norge as a strategic partner to digitally transform its IT Service Management function. Through this collaboration, Infosys will establish a best-in-class IT Service Desk and adapt Posten Norge's IT processes for new age software delivery methods.

The transformation will also involve implementation of ServiceNow, an industry leading, next generation IT Service Management platform. Infosys will accelerate the ServiceNow implementation and drive ongoing strategic value from the investments by leveraging Enterprise Service Management Caf an AI-powered ready to deploy solution, part of Infosys Cobalt.

Leveraging this solution, and the wealth of expertise Infosys has nurtured by working with global postal and logistics organizations for many years, Posten Norge will be equipped to innovate faster and respond to changing customer needs with agility. This collaboration will further enable Posten Norge and Infosys to co-create digital solutions for their customers.

