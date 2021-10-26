Zee Entertainment Enterprises postpones board meeting

Zee Entertainment Enterprises announced that the Board of Directors of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on 27 October 2021, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30 September 2021, has been cancelled due to lack of quorum.

The next date of meeting will be duly informed with fresh notice.

