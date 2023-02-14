Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 97.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.31% to Rs 23.79 crore

Net profit of Maximus International rose 97.78% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 56.31% to Rs 23.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.23.7915.226.7310.052.081.421.761.111.780.90

