Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 97.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.31% to Rs 23.79 croreNet profit of Maximus International rose 97.78% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 56.31% to Rs 23.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23.7915.22 56 OPM %6.7310.05 -PBDT2.081.42 46 PBT1.761.11 59 NP1.780.90 98
