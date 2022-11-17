Mayur Floorings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mayur Floorings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Mayur Leather Products consolidated net profit declines 49.21% in the March 2022 quarter
Megh Mayur Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit declines 7.99% in the September 2022 quarter
ACC reports Q3 net loss at Rs 87 cr
-
Sales decline 56.25% to Rs 0.56 croreNet Loss of Mayur Floorings reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 56.25% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.561.28 -56 OPM %03.13 -PBDT-0.020.01 PL PBT-0.05-0.01 -400 NP-0.05-0.01 -400
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU