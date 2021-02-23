Volumes soar at Cochin Shipyard Ltd counter

-
Sonata Software Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, ICRA Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 February 2021.
Cochin Shipyard Ltd recorded volume of 31.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.55% to Rs.379.65. Volumes stood at 1.56 lakh shares in the last session.
Sonata Software Ltd recorded volume of 97.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.39% to Rs.482.05. Volumes stood at 63.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd notched up volume of 7.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87226 shares. The stock rose 8.76% to Rs.543.75. Volumes stood at 84648 shares in the last session.
ICRA Ltd clocked volume of 6885 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1114 shares. The stock gained 1.90% to Rs.2,780.00. Volumes stood at 821 shares in the last session.
Rain Industries Ltd recorded volume of 156.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.48% to Rs.156.50. Volumes stood at 56.31 lakh shares in the last session.
