SJVN Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Central Bank of India, Magma Fincorp Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd and Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 February 2021.

SJVN Ltd tumbled 8.59% to Rs 25.55 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India lost 7.29% to Rs 18.06. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Magma Fincorp Ltd crashed 4.97% to Rs 112.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd pared 4.48% to Rs 41.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd corrected 4.18% to Rs 342.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77423 shares in the past one month.

