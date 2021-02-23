Vivimed Labs Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Darshan Orna Ltd, AMD Industries Ltd, Sicagen India Ltd and B.C. Power Controls Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2021.

Vivimed Labs Ltd lost 19.94% to Rs 14.25 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54757 shares in the past one month.

Darshan Orna Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 13.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18652 shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd tumbled 8.57% to Rs 20.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12076 shares in the past one month.

Sicagen India Ltd corrected 7.89% to Rs 14. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9981 shares in the past one month.

B.C. Power Controls Ltd shed 6.30% to Rs 4.46. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47989 shares in the past one month.

