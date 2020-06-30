Mazda standalone net profit rises 0.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.63% to Rs 46.86 crore

Net profit of Mazda rose 0.43% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.63% to Rs 46.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.09% to Rs 16.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.61% to Rs 179.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

