Mazda standalone net profit rises 0.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.63% to Rs 46.86 croreNet profit of Mazda rose 0.43% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.63% to Rs 46.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.09% to Rs 16.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.61% to Rs 179.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales46.8655.54 -16 179.68138.63 30 OPM %16.1110.86 -13.9713.53 - PBDT7.837.22 8 25.8921.48 21 PBT6.796.48 5 22.4318.54 21 NP4.664.64 0 16.6514.10 18
