Business Standard

Orchid Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 54.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.06% to Rs 110.11 crore

Net Loss of Orchid Pharma reported to Rs 54.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.06% to Rs 110.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 162.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 149.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 101.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.40% to Rs 505.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 583.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales110.11162.07 -32 505.45583.65 -13 OPM %-25.47-4.76 --8.76-2.17 - PBDT-23.12-3.23 -616 -23.943.93 PL PBT-54.31-34.57 -57 -149.84-125.99 -19 NP-54.31-13.45 -304 -149.84-101.05 -48

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 12:44 IST

