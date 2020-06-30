Jammu and Kashmir Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 336.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 4.16% to Rs 2156.08 croreNet loss of Jammu and Kashmir Bank reported to Rs 336.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 213.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 4.16% to Rs 2156.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2069.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1183.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 466.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 10.04% to Rs 8446.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7675.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income2156.082069.90 4 8446.297675.56 10 OPM %37.4945.96 -36.5453.84 - PBDT-238.07221.61 PL -1102.25658.69 PL PBT-238.07221.61 PL -1102.25658.69 PL NP-336.74213.73 PL -1183.38466.67 PL
