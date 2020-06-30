Punjab & Sind Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 236.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 5.64% to Rs 1904.33 crore

Net Loss of Punjab & Sind Bank reported to Rs 236.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 58.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 5.64% to Rs 1904.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2018.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 990.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 543.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 7.35% to Rs 7929.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8558.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1904.332018.207929.538558.6732.9263.0643.5453.65-388.08-29.63-1522.37-858.77-388.08-29.63-1522.37-858.77-236.30-58.57-990.80-543.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)