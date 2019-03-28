JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Infosys partners with ABN AMRO
Business Standard

NTPC to declare commercial operation of Unit 2 of Solapur Super Thermal Power Station

Capital Market 

On 30 March 2019

NTPC announced that Unit#2 of 660 MW of Solapur Super Thermal Power Station (2 X 660 MW) will be declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 Hrs of 30 March 2019.

With this, the commercial capacity of Solapur Super Thermal Power Station, NTPC and NTPC group would become 1320 MW, 45725 MW and 52866 MW respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 28 2019. 14:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements