NTPC to declare commercial operation of Unit 2 of Solapur Super Thermal Power Station

-
ALSO READ
NTPC seeks shareholders' nod for bonus issue
Government approves higher electricity allocation to Telangana, Jharkhand
Board of NTPC allots 164.90 crore bonus equity shares
NTPC Bongaigaon plant's 3rd unit to begin commercial operation from midnight
Second unit of NTPC's Solapur project to be commercially operational from midnight Friday
-
On 30 March 2019NTPC announced that Unit#2 of 660 MW of Solapur Super Thermal Power Station (2 X 660 MW) will be declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 Hrs of 30 March 2019.
With this, the commercial capacity of Solapur Super Thermal Power Station, NTPC and NTPC group would become 1320 MW, 45725 MW and 52866 MW respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU