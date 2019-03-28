NTPC to declare commercial operation of Unit 2 of Solapur Super Thermal Power Station

On 30 March 2019

NTPC announced that Unit#2 of 660 MW of (2 X 660 MW) will be declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 Hrs of 30 March 2019.

With this, the commercial capacity of Solapur Super Thermal Power Station, NTPC and would become 1320 MW, 45725 MW and 52866 MW respectively.

