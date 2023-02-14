McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 755.93 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mcnally Sayaji Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit rises 755.82% in the December 2022 quarter
Berger Paints appoints Kaushik Ghosh as CFO with immediate effect
Williamson Magor & Company consolidated net profit rises 755.32% in the December 2022 quarter
Ashoka Buildcon rises on bagging projects worth Rs 755 cr
-
Sales decline 3.71% to Rs 111.31 croreNet loss of McNally Bharat Engineering Company reported to Rs 755.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.71% to Rs 111.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 115.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales111.31115.60 -4 OPM %-83.81-1.68 -PBDT-675.134.36 PL PBT-677.880.69 PL NP-755.930.77 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU