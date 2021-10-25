MCX slumps after Q2 PAT drops 44% YoY

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) tumbled 4% to Rs 1726.35 after the exchange reported 44% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.66 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 58.55 crore in Q2 FY21.
Revenue from operations declined by 30% YoY to Rs 83.19 crore during the quarter. EBITDA fell by 40% to Rs 49.88 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 83.52 crore in Q2 F2Y21. For the quarter ended 30 September 2021, the EBITDA margin was 50%.
Profit before tax in the second quarter stood at Rs 42.70 crore, down by 45% from Rs 78.23 crore in Q2 FY21.
Average daily turnover (ADT) of commodity futures contracts traded on the exchange for the second quarter of FY21-22 decreased by 32% to Rs. 25,797 crore from Rs. 38,145 crore during the corresponding quarter of Q2 FY20-21.
The notional ADT of options increased by 422% to Rs. 6,023 crore in Q2 FY21-22 from Rs. 1,153 crore during Q2 FY20-21.
Total quantity of 17,691.5 tonnes of base metals has been delivered during Q2 FY21-22 visvis 15,539.5 tonnes in Q2 FY20-21 through the exchange mechanism.
For H1 FY21-22, MCX's market share in commodity futures turnover stood at 92.57%.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India facilitates online trading of commodity derivatives transactions, thereby providing a platform for price discovery and risk management. Commodities traded on the exchange include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities.
