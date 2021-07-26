MCX slips after Q1 PAT skids 30% to Rs 40 cr

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) fell 1.35% to Rs 1,622.25 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 29.5% to Rs 39.80 crore on 20% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 87.60 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Consolidated profit before tax dropped 28.1% to Rs 51.40 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 71.46 crore in Q1 FY21. EBITDA tumbled 24% to Rs 58.19 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 76.22 crore in Q1 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 53% while profit margin was at 37% in Q1 June 2021.

Average daily turnover (ADT) of commodity futures contracts traded on the Exchange increased by 21% to Rs 28,031 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 23,129 crore in the corresponding quarter of Q1 FY21. The notional ADT of options increased by 192% to Rs 1,900 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs. 651 crore during Q1 FY21.

Total quantity of 22,863 million tonnes (MT) of base metals has been delivered during Q1 FY22 from 21,028.50 million tonnes (MT) in Q1 FY21 through the exchange mechanism. For Q1 FY22, MCX's market share in commodity futures market stood at 92.6%.

MCX is engaged in facilitating trading, and clearing and settlement of commodity derivatives. It operates as a commodity futures exchange.

