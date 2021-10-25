Apollo Tyres launches premium tyre brand Vredestein to India

Leading tyre maker, Apollo Tyres on Saturday announced the launch of the premium European brand, Vredestein in India.

Vredestein brand of tyres will be manufactured in India, and will cater to the premium and luxury segment in passenger cars. The two-wheeler tyres from the brand would cater to the growing superbiking segment in India, Apollo Tyres said in a press release.

Vredestein brand is entering with tyres sizes of 15 inches to 20 inches in the passenger vehicle segment. Vredestein Ultrac Vorti would cater to the premium luxury sedans like Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Land Rover and Volvo while Vredestein Ultrac would cater to the premium hatchback and sedans like Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Baleno.

The two-wheeler tyres from Vredestein, Centauro NS and ST, will cater to the entire sport touring and super sports range of motorcycles like BMW, Ducati, Aprilia, Triumph, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Honda and Yamaha.

Commenting on the launch of Vredestein brand in India, Neeraj Kanwar, vice chairman and MD of Apollo Tyres said, India has been witnessing a high growth in the premium and luxury segment of cars, and also in the superbiking segment. This has prompted us to introduce this 100+ years old brand, Vredestein for the Indian customers. Vredestein is synonymous with premium styling and ultra high performance, which are the two most important factors considered by owners of luxury cars and superbikes. I am confident that, with Vredestein, a domestic international brand, we will become the dominant player in the luxury segment in India.

Apollo Tyres will use its existing network of business partners, especially premium tier I counters, to sell the Vredestein brand of tyres. Going forward, the company may consider setting up specialist counters for the Vredestein brand.

Apollo Tyres acquired the Netherlands-based Vredestein in 2009 to enter the European market. Vredestein is a distinctive tyre brand, owing to its ongoing focus on innovation, investments in high-performance technology and stunning designs.

Satish Sharma, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa of Apollo Tyres said, The introduction of Vredestein brand will definitely strengthen our offerings in the passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segments in India. The import restrictions on tyres imposed by the Indian Govt recently, had made a strong business case for us to bring in Vredestein brand of tyres into India for the high-end cars and motorcycles.

Apollo Tyres is an international tyre major with manufacturing units in India, the Netherlands and Hungary. The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 127.79 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 134.58 crore in Q1 FY21. Consolidated net sales soared 59.1% to Rs 4584.47 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 2881.74 crore in Q1 FY21.

Shares of Apollo Tyres ended 2.19% lower at Rs 221.15 on Friday.

