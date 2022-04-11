MCX to collaborate with Chittagong Stock Exchange for establishing derivatives platform

Multi Commodity Exchange of India on Monday announced that it is planning to collaborate with Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), Bangladesh to provide the consultancy services for the establishment of a commodity derivatives platform in Bangladesh.

As part of the agreement, MCX will provide consultancy services in areas of regulations, products, clearing and settlement services, warehousing, etc. The said agreement between MCX and CSE will be signed on 12 April 2022.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange is one of the two stock exchanges based in the port city Chittagong, Bangladesh. Established in 1995, the exchange has a combined market capitalization of over $38 billion as of 2020.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India is a demutualised Exchange and has permanent recognition from the Government of India to facilitate nationwide online trading, clearing and settlement operations of commodity derivatives.

On a consolidated basis, MCX reported 52% fall in net profit to Rs 34.46 crore on 17.24% decline in total income to Rs 104.06 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21. EBITDA in the third quarter was Rs 52.78 crore, down by 28% from Rs 73.45 crore in Q3 FY21.

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India were trading 1.66% lower at Rs 1,444.20 on BSE.

