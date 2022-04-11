Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 188.64 points or 0.65% at 28655.83 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.87%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.16%),Finolex Cables Ltd (down 1.1%),Siemens Ltd (down 0.96%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SKF India Ltd (down 0.51%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.46%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.4%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.22%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 3.84%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 3.49%), and AIA Engineering Ltd (up 3.14%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 268.42 or 0.45% at 59178.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.05 points or 0.3% at 17730.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 174.03 points or 0.58% at 29939.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.78 points or 0.49% at 8926.21.

On BSE,2206 shares were trading in green, 1294 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)