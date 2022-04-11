Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 3.66 points or 0.19% at 1943.29 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.99%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 3.03%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 2.53%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.34%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 2.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.14%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.9%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.21%), ITI Ltd (down 0.72%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.48%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 5%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.46%), and HFCL Ltd (up 1.11%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 268.42 or 0.45% at 59178.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.05 points or 0.3% at 17730.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 174.03 points or 0.58% at 29939.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.78 points or 0.49% at 8926.21.

On BSE,2206 shares were trading in green, 1294 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

