Lasa Supergenerics soars after stellar Q4 performance

Lasa Supergenerics surged 16.91% to Rs 63.25 after the company's net profit surged to Rs 12.28 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 3.79 crore in Q4 FY21.

Revenue from operations increased by 31% YoY to Rs 51.21 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose by 28.8% to Rs 43.76 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The company recorded an exceptional income of Rs 4.04 crore in the fourth quarter.

Exceptional income during the quarter is on account of partial reversal of exceptional loss incurred due to fire, flood and disposal of assets in quarter ended 30th September 2021. The same has been now been adjusted against capital reserves, Lasa Supergenerics said in a statement.

The company recorded a net loss of Rs 5.36 crore in FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 22.77 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations declined 32.2% to Rs 137.12 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Lasa Supergenerics is a vertically integrated group spanning the entire veterinary, animal, and human healthcare value chain-from discovery to delivery, with established credentials in research, manufacturing, and global marketing.

In the past one month, the stock has zoomed 35.73% while the benchmark Sensex has added 6.57% during the same period.

