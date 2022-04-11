RBI slaps fine of Rs 90 lakh on IDBI Bank for violation of rules

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, 8 April 2022 imposed an aggregate penalty of Rs 90 lakh on IDBI Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 8 April 2022 imposed an aggregate penalty of Rs 90 lakh on the bank, in exercise of powers vested in it under the provisions of Section 47A(1)(c) read with Section 46(4)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 for non compliance with the directions issued by it on frauds-classification and reporting by commercial banks and select FIs; strengthening the controls of payment ecosystem between sponsor banks and scbs/ucbs as a corporate customer and cyber security framework in banks.

IDBI Bank stated that it has put in place necessary corrective actions to strengthen its internal control mechanisms so as to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Shares of IDBI Bank were down 0.42% at Rs 47.30 on BSE. IDBI Bank is one of India's one of the state own largest bank having more than 1,890 branches with 3,300 ATM'S across the globe.

The net profit of IDBI Bank rose 52.81% to Rs 578.25 crore on 3.85% decline in total income to Rs 5,772.86 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

