Tata Communications partners with CII to launch 'The Grand India IoT Innovation Challenge'

has partnered with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and used the platform of HackerEarth, to launch a 3-month long hackathon, called, 'The Grand Innovation Challenge' (#giiotic), for engineering students from 26 select colleges and universities across Riding on the theme, 'Solutions that create a better society,' students are invited to build prototypes of enabled solutions based on the LoRaWANTM specification.

The students will have access to Tata Communications' dedicated network, IoT platform and expert mentorship offered by and an opportunity to compete for prizes amounting to Rs 9.5 lakhs.

The 3-month long challenge is divided into three phases: idea submission, prototype development and the grand finale. will provide the students with Raspberry Pi kits, access to LoRaWAN-based technology, expert mentorship, and more to build impactful IoT solutions and guide them through this journey.

