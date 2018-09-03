Tata Communications partners with CII to launch 'The Grand India IoT Innovation Challenge'

-
ALSO READ
Tata Communications partners with Confederation of Indian Industry
Printable tags can convert plain objects into 'smart' devices
OYO acquires AblePlus for undisclosed amount
Industrial IoT to surpass consumer space in India by 2020: Report
Tata Communications partners with Dreamtime Technologies
-
Tata Communications has partnered with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and used the platform of HackerEarth, to launch a 3-month long hackathon, called, 'The Grand India IoT Innovation Challenge' (#giiotic), for engineering students from 26 select colleges and universities across India. Riding on the theme, 'Solutions that create a better society,' students are invited to build prototypes of IoT enabled solutions based on the LoRaWANTM specification.
The students will have access to Tata Communications' dedicated IoT network, IoT platform and expert mentorship offered by Tata Communications and an opportunity to compete for prizes amounting to Rs 9.5 lakhs.
The 3-month long challenge is divided into three phases: idea submission, prototype development and the grand finale. Tata Communications will provide the students with Raspberry Pi kits, access to LoRaWAN-based technology, expert mentorship, and more to build impactful IoT solutions and guide them through this journey.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU