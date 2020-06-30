Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 123.08% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 115.89% to Rs 18.61 croreNet profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 123.08% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 115.89% to Rs 18.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 218.92% to Rs 2.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 695.73% to Rs 81.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.618.62 116 81.9610.30 696 OPM %6.344.06 -5.319.71 - PBDT0.820.35 134 3.311.01 228 PBT0.780.35 123 3.201.00 220 NP0.580.26 123 2.360.74 219
