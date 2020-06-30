Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 123.08% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 115.89% to Rs 18.61 crore

Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 123.08% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 115.89% to Rs 18.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 218.92% to Rs 2.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 695.73% to Rs 81.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

