JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Minda Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.83 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ganesh Housing Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 81.81% to Rs 34.44 crore

Net Loss of Ganesh Housing Corporation reported to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 81.81% to Rs 34.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 120.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 26.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 275.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 261.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales34.44189.37 -82 275.02261.10 5 OPM %-28.16-4.58 --19.1727.15 - PBDT-25.79-32.93 22 -130.29-14.76 -783 PBT-26.32-33.53 22 -132.36-17.02 -678 NP-31.43-17.22 -83 -120.0526.56 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU