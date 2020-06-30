Ganesh Housing Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 81.81% to Rs 34.44 crore

Net Loss of Ganesh Housing Corporation reported to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 81.81% to Rs 34.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 120.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 26.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 275.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 261.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

