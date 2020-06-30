Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Maha: Fire destroys yarn manufacturing factory, no casualty
COVID-19 to hit revenue, profitability of Indian cotton yarn industry: Care Ratings
SIMA hails marginal increase in duty drawback rates
RK Group - Ichalkaranji's fabric manufacturers, increased production capacity with newly installed Air Jet Loom Weavers as Master Weaver
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Yarn Syndicate reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU