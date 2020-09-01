JUST IN
Mega Nirman & Industries standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Mega Nirman & Industries declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.47 -100 OPM %0-4.26 -PBDT0.040.07 -43 PBT0.040.07 -43 NP0.040.07 -43

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 09:03 IST

