Pradhin standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 97.88% to Rs 2.08 croreNet profit of Pradhin declined 91.67% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 97.88% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 98.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.0898.21 -98 OPM %0.960.98 -PBDT0.080.97 -92 PBT0.080.97 -92 NP0.060.72 -92
