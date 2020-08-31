Pradhin standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 97.88% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net profit of Pradhin declined 91.67% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 97.88% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 98.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.0898.210.960.980.080.970.080.970.060.72

