RBI Announces Special Open Market Operations (OMO) Simultaneous Purchase and Sale of Government of India Securities
Ranjit Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 52.94% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net profit of Ranjit Securities reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 52.94% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 65.63% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.520.34 53 1.060.64 66 OPM %3.85-29.41 --7.553.13 - PBDT0.32-0.03 LP 0.340.11 209 PBT0.30-0.04 LP 0.310.10 210 NP0.30-0.04 LP 0.250.02 1150

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 09:03 IST

