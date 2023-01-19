Meghmani Finechem consolidated net profit rises 10.71% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 27.40% to Rs 537.84 crore

Net profit of Meghmani Finechem rose 10.71% to Rs 77.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.40% to Rs 537.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 422.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales537.84422.17 27 OPM %30.9633.49 -PBDT145.23130.71 11 PBT114.40108.90 5 NP77.2069.73 11

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 14:45 IST

