Menon Bearings standalone net profit rises 46.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.20% to Rs 49.65 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings rose 46.23% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 49.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales49.6549.06 1 OPM %25.1418.28 -PBDT12.369.04 37 PBT10.317.10 45 NP7.755.30 46

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 14:16 IST

