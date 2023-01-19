Menon Bearings standalone net profit rises 46.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.20% to Rs 49.65 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings rose 46.23% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 49.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.49.6549.0625.1418.2812.369.0410.317.107.755.30

