Ashok Leyland to supply 500 buses to Sri Lanka Govt
Netlink Solutions (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 96.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Netlink Solutions (India) remain constant at Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 96.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.30 -97 OPM %-2900.00-3.33 -PBDT0.410.43 -5 PBT0.360.38 -5 NP0.360.36 0

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 12:23 IST

