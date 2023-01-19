Netlink Solutions (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 96.67% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Netlink Solutions (India) remain constant at Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 96.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.30 -97 OPM %-2900.00-3.33 -PBDT0.410.43 -5 PBT0.360.38 -5 NP0.360.36 0
