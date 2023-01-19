ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 26.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.66% to Rs 878.96 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities declined 26.13% to Rs 280.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 380.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.66% to Rs 878.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 941.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.878.96941.6462.4464.59396.68525.80377.33509.83280.95380.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)