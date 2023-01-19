ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 26.13% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.66% to Rs 878.96 croreNet profit of ICICI Securities declined 26.13% to Rs 280.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 380.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.66% to Rs 878.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 941.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales878.96941.64 -7 OPM %62.4464.59 -PBDT396.68525.80 -25 PBT377.33509.83 -26 NP280.95380.35 -26
