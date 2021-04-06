Volumes jump at Sobha Ltd counter

Sobha Ltd saw volume of 16.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86236 shares

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Central Depository Services (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 April 2021.

Sobha Ltd saw volume of 16.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86236 shares. The stock increased 12.89% to Rs.486.90. Volumes stood at 81380 shares in the last session.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 2.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13559 shares. The stock increased 3.48% to Rs.718.00. Volumes stood at 13299 shares in the last session.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd notched up volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25808 shares. The stock rose 6.78% to Rs.452.50. Volumes stood at 41574 shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 1.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18968 shares. The stock rose 0.17% to Rs.2,022.70. Volumes stood at 35612 shares in the last session.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd saw volume of 52.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.27% to Rs.726.05. Volumes stood at 7.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)