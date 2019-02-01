JUST IN
Mercator update on recovery of arbitration award from Dredging Corporation of India

Mercator in response to the statement issued by Dredging Corporation of India dated 30 January 2019, announced that it is taking steps to realize the sums of more than Rs 50 crore which are due from Dredging Corporation of India to it under the award by the Tribunal for wrongful termination of contracts.

