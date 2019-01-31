Yes Bank announces change in directorate

JUST IN
Business Standard

Yes Bank has appointed Ajai Kumar as Interim MD & CEO of the Bank from 01 February 2019 for one month or till Ravneet Gill assumes office as MD & CEO, whichever is earlier. Rana Kapoor demits office as MD & CEO of Yes Bank on 31 January 2019 up on completion of his term.

With these developments, YES BANK's Board constitution is as follows: Brahm Dutt, Part-Time Chairman Lt. General (Dr.) Mukesh Sabharwal (Retd.), Independent Director Subhash Chander Kalia, Non Executive Non Independent Director Dr.

Pratima Sheorey, Independent Director Uttam Prakash Agarwal, Additional (Independent) Director T. S. Vijayan, Additional (Independent) Director Maheswar Sahu, Additional (Independent) Director Anil Jaggia, Additional (Independent) Director Ajai Kumar, Interim MD & CEO

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 19:22 IST

