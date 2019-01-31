Yes Bank announces change in directorate

has appointed Ajai as Interim MD & of the Bank from 01 February 2019 for one month or till Ravneet Gill assumes office as MD & CEO, whichever is earlier. demits office as MD & of on 31 January 2019 up on completion of his term.

With these developments, YES BANK's Board constitution is as follows: Brahm Dutt, (Dr.) Mukesh Sabharwal (Retd.), Independent Director Subhash Kalia, Non Executive Non Independent Director Dr.

Pratima Sheorey, Independent Director Uttam Prakash Agarwal, Additional (Independent) Director T. S. Vijayan, Additional (Independent) Director Maheswar Sahu, Additional (Independent) Director Anil Jaggia, Additional (Independent) Director Ajai Kumar, Interim MD & CEO

