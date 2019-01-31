JUST IN
Indiabulls Ventures to transfer its stock broking business to Indiabulls Commodities

Capital Market 

Indiabulls Ventures has approved the sale and transfer of Stock Broking Business of the Company to Indiabulls Commodities, a wholly owned subsidiary Company, by way of a Slump Sale, on a going concern basis through a Business Transfer Agreement for a lumpsum cash consideration of Rs 342 crore.

Thu, January 31 2019. 18:54 IST

