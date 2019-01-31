Indiabulls Ventures to transfer its stock broking business to Indiabulls Commodities

-
Indiabulls Ventures has approved the sale and transfer of Stock Broking Business of the Company to Indiabulls Commodities, a wholly owned subsidiary Company, by way of a Slump Sale, on a going concern basis through a Business Transfer Agreement for a lumpsum cash consideration of Rs 342 crore.
