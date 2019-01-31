JUST IN
Non-food Bank Credit Growth Improves To 12.8% In December
Sun TV Network launches new channel - SUN Bangla

Sun TV Network will commence transmission of its Bengali general entertainment channel SUN Bangla on 03 February 2019.

With 3.5 hours of programming per day, SUN Bangla will be available as a FREE TO AIR channel initially.

Seven original shows will be launched featuring a variety of themes such as drama, comedy, mythology, fantasy, thriller and a bio pic.

