Sun TV Network launches new channel - SUN Bangla

will commence transmission of its Bengali general entertainment channel SUN on 03 February 2019.

With 3.5 hours of programming per day, SUN will be available as a FREE TO AIR channel initially.

Seven original shows will be launched featuring a variety of themes such as drama, comedy, mythology, fantasy, thriller and a bio pic.

